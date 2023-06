Merela signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Merela registered 15 goals and 33 points in 41 games with Tappara of Finland's Liiga during the 2022-23 season. He also picked up eight goals and 14 points in 14 playoff contests en route to a championship victory. It's unclear at this time if the winger will have a realistic chance to be on the Lightning's Opening Night roster.