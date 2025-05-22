Stachowiak signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

After going undrafted coming out of Michigan State, Stachowiak spent the last five seasons playing in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. With Ingolstadt ERC this season, the 25-year-old Polish national registered 10 goals and 20 assists in 52 regular-season contests before adding another 11 points in 12 playoff games. Given the one-year deal, Stachowiak should be given a good shot at earning a roster spot coming out of training camp.