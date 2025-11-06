Stachowiak scored twice and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Wednesday.

Stachowiak is up to four goals and four assists over 10 games in the AHL. He's posted three multi-point efforts. The Lightning are likely looking for a bit more consistency from the Polish forward, though there's no obvious spot for him on the NHL roster with Nick Paul (upper body) nearing a return that would bring the big club to full health.