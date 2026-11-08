The Lightning activated Gourde (hip) off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gourde missed over a month to begin the regular season due to his hip injury, but the Lightning were hopeful that he'd be able to return at some point during the team's current four-game road trip. After missing Saturday's road game against Minnesota, Gourde has been cleared to make his regular-season debut in the second half of the back-to-back set. Across 82 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay last year, he recorded nine goals, 19 assists, 115 hits, 66 PIM and 31 blocked shots while averaging 16:22 of ice time.