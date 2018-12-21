Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Back in point column

Gourde earned an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Gourde reversed course after being held without a point in the previous four contests, including Tuesday's road clash with the Canucks that saw the Quebec native rack up 17 PIM in a chippy affair. While Gourde still isn't a household name in the fantasy realm -- he's overshadowed by teammates Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos -- it's difficult to complain about his output of 10 goals and 15 assists through 36 games; after all, this is just Gourde's second season as a full-timer in the NHL.