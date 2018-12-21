Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Back in point column
Gourde earned an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Gourde reversed course after being held without a point in the previous four contests, including Tuesday's road clash with the Canucks that saw the Quebec native rack up 17 PIM in a chippy affair. While Gourde still isn't a household name in the fantasy realm -- he's overshadowed by teammates Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos -- it's difficult to complain about his output of 10 goals and 15 assists through 36 games; after all, this is just Gourde's second season as a full-timer in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First assist in nine games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Taking game to next level•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores in third straight game•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Scores OT winner•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Signs six-year extension•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Dishes out three helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...