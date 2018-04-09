Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Becomes team's all-time rookie scoring leader
Gourde's goal Friday night made him the Lightning's all-time rookie scoring leader.
The goal was his first in 13 games, but that was no matter. His goal was his 25th; that point was his 64th. Brad Richards had 62 points (2000-01) while Tyler Johnson put in 24 goals (2013-14). Gourde was undrafted and banished to the ECHL just five years ago, only to go into the Bolts' record books. The playoffs will be a test for him, but his star is certainly on the rise.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Joins 25-goal club•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two more assists Thursday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Ends three-game point drought with two assists•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Three-point performance Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Enters elite territory•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: February's Rookie of the Month•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...