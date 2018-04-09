Gourde's goal Friday night made him the Lightning's all-time rookie scoring leader.

The goal was his first in 13 games, but that was no matter. His goal was his 25th; that point was his 64th. Brad Richards had 62 points (2000-01) while Tyler Johnson put in 24 goals (2013-14). Gourde was undrafted and banished to the ECHL just five years ago, only to go into the Bolts' record books. The playoffs will be a test for him, but his star is certainly on the rise.