Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 3. He also went 8-3 (72.7 percent) on faceoffs.

Gourde opened the scoring midway through the first period, shelving a shot from a sharp angle along the goal line for his third tally of the playoffs. It snapped a nine-game scoring drought for the 29-year-old, who hadn't lit the lamp since Tampa Bay's first-round series against Florida. Gourde has produced four points and six PIM in 14 games overall during the playoffs.