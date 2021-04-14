Gourde scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Gourde scored at 11:28 of the third period on a rebound of his own shot, but the Lightning were still behind 5-2 after his goal. The 29-year-old has turned up the offense with two goals and five helpers in his last three outings. The Quebec native is up to 15 tallies, 30 points, 90 shots on net, 38 hits and 28 PIM through 42 contests.