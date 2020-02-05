Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Can't get offense going
Gourde didn't post a point and recorded a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Gourde's pointless drought has now hit 11 games. He fired just 14 shots on net in that span and registered a minus-7 rating. After floating in and out of the top six to start the season, Gourde has been almost exclusively a bottom-six player since the calendar flipped to 2020.
