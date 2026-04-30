Gourde posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Gourde snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper on a Dominic James tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Gourde has maintained his place as a defensive forward in the middle six, but the lack of depth scoring is tough for the Lightning to see now that their season is on the brink. Gourde had 28 points over 82 regular-season contests, and prior to this playoff run, he earned 43 points across 88 postseason outings.