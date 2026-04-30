Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Chips in with assist Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Gourde snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper on a Dominic James tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Gourde has maintained his place as a defensive forward in the middle six, but the lack of depth scoring is tough for the Lightning to see now that their season is on the brink. Gourde had 28 points over 82 regular-season contests, and prior to this playoff run, he earned 43 points across 88 postseason outings.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in 13 games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in nine games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Point in each of last two games•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Adds helper in win•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Rare two-goal game•