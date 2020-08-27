Gourde scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Boston in Game 3.

Gourde was aided on his first-period goal by the linesman, who collided with Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon along the wall, allowing Gourde to break in alone. Gourde outwaited Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak and roofed a shot to give the Lighting a 2-0 lead. Gourde, who also produced an assist later in the game, has three goals and four assists in 11 games.