Gourde scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Gourde also got his first Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) on the night. His 30 points put him fourth in rookie scoring this season, just two points behind Clayton Keller. And Gourde's 14 goals put him in a three-way tie with Keller and Alex DeBrincat for second in rookie goal-scoring. His name isn't as big as the other rookies mentioned here, but Gourde's value is just as big.