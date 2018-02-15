Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Continues to climb lines to top
Gourde is riding a seven-game, 10-point streak that includes five goals.
Gourde is a great story. He started the season on the fourth line and last game, he rose to the top-six on a line with Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos. And his 22 goals this season are second-best on a strong Lightning squad. Gourde has been a pleasant surprise for the Bolts and fantasy owners alike. Too bad he probably won't even get s sniff in a tough Calder competition this season.
