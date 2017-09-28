Gourde may start the season as Tampa Bay's third-line center, Bryan Burns of the team's official site reports.

Burns went on to say that he thinks the Quebecois forward "is primed for a big season and a more expanded role" after tallying six goals and two assists over 20 games with the Lightning last season. He's expected to be an asset on the penalty kill, but Gourde has also been seeing time with the man advantage, per the Tampa Bay Times, so he could be a sneaky deep-league contributor this year.