Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Could start as third-line center
Gourde may start the season as Tampa Bay's third-line center, Bryan Burns of the team's official site reports.
Burns went on to say that he thinks the Quebecois forward "is primed for a big season and a more expanded role" after tallying six goals and two assists over 20 games with the Lightning last season. He's expected to be an asset on the penalty kill, but Gourde has also been seeing time with the man advantage, per the Tampa Bay Times, so he could be a sneaky deep-league contributor this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Signs two-year deal with Lightning•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Returned to AHL Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Lights lamp two more times in Friday's win•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Lights lamp in third straight game•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Gets first NHL point of 2016-17•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Rejoins top club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...