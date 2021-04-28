Gourde scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Gourde deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot for the Lightning's second goal of the game at 4:15 of the first period. The 29-year-old Gourde is up to 17 tallies, 33 points, 104 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 contests.