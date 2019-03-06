Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Dents twine

Gourde scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

He opened the scoring just 1:34 into regulation with a power-play goal off a pass from Ondrej Palat. Gourde has clearly regressed since last year's 64-point campaign, but he's still on pace for a respectable 48 points.

