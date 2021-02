Gourde collected a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Gourde has respectable offensive numbers for a third-line winger -- four goals and four more assists through 17 games. It's notable that Gourde is still finding ways to contribute offensively, despite how he's starting 56.6 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone; that is a career-high output excluding his two-game sample from 2015-16.