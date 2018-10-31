Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Dishes out three helpers
Gourde tallied three assists in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils.
Gourde had just one assist in his last three games following a six-game scoring streak. On the year, he's up to four goals and 12 points in 11 games. Gourde is putting up strong numbers after his breakout 2017-18 season.
