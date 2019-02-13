Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Doing well in February
Gourde scored his 15th goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Flames.
After recording just two points in all of January, Gourde has three goals and an assist in seven games since the calendar flipped. He also went plus-3 with two shots in Tuesday's game. With 34 points in 57 games, Gourde is likely to fall short of his career high of 64 points set last season.
