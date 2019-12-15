Play

Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Earns helper

Gourde picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Gourde remains bogged down in a 10-game goal drought during which he's tallied a mere two points. Despite the recent run of poor form, the winger remains on page to top the 40-point mark for a third consecutive season, though could miss the 20-goal threshold.

