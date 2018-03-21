Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Ends three-game point drought with two assists
Gourde dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Toronto.
Gourde's pair of third-period assists helped his team outscore the opposition 3-0 in that frame to secure a comeback victory. He's up to 56 points on the season, and this performance snapped a three-game point drought for the 26-year-old forward. That was his first multi-game point drought since a four-game skid back in mid-January.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Three-point performance Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Enters elite territory•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: February's Rookie of the Month•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Stays hot in win over Sens•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Continues to climb lines to top•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Second-best rookie goal scorer in NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...