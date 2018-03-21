Gourde dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

Gourde's pair of third-period assists helped his team outscore the opposition 3-0 in that frame to secure a comeback victory. He's up to 56 points on the season, and this performance snapped a three-game point drought for the 26-year-old forward. That was his first multi-game point drought since a four-game skid back in mid-January.