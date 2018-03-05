Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Enters elite territory
Gourde became the fourth rookie in Tampa Bay history to record 50 points in a season when he picked up an assist in Saturday's shootout win over Philadelphia.
He sits fourth on the Bolts in both scoring (50) and goals (22). Gourde joins Brad Richards (62), Ondrej Palat (59) and Tyler Johnson (50).
