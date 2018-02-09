Gourde scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Gourde's put together a marvelous four-game point streak, with three goals and three multi-point outings over that stretch. His last eight goals prior to the one in this game had come on the road, though that becomes less surprising when you consider that 13 of his previous 16 appearances had come away from Amalie Arena.