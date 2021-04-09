Gourde put up four assists Thursday in a 6-4 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Gourde snapped a six-game point drought with a blast Thursday and suddenly pushed his season totals to 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games. That's notable because, if extrapolated over a full season, Gourde would be cruising toward a mid-50s result. That's notable since his incredible 64-point 2017-18 that has widely been seen as a complete outlier in his career.