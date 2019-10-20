Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Fantasy value depressed

Gourde scored his first goal of the season in Saturdays's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Gourde was the darling of the NHL when he broke in to the league in 2015-16. His 64 points that season were likely lightning in a bottle for this diminutive forward. He has just four points in eight games so far in 2019-20. Given his small stature and placement on a lower line, Gourde's fantasy value is likely to continue to be depressed.