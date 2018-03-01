Lightning's Yanni Gourde: February's Rookie of the Month
Gourde claimed NHL Rookie of the Month honors after posting five goals and 11 assists through 14 games, Dhiren Mahiban, contributor to The Canadian Press and New York Times reports.
A speedy forward with hockey smarts, Gourde has been a tremendous find for fantasy owners this season. The 26-year-old went undrafted in "real life," but he's managed to produce 22 goals (20.4 shooting percentage) to complement 27 helpers and 11 points on the man advantage. It's highly unlikely that he's available in deep leagues, but even poolies in some of the shallower settings should at least consider what Gourde's been doing as a member of the league's top offense banking 3.50 goals per game.
More News
