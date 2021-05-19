Gourde scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Gourde's third-period tally gave the Lightning some breathing room at the end of the contest. The 29-year-old forward already has two points in as many games to begin the postseason. He's averaged 18:38 of ice time per contest -- while Gourde is listed on the third line, his all-situations workload has led to ice time resembling that of a top-six option.