Gourde notched an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.
Gourde tallied with five seconds left to seal the Lightning's low-scoring win. The 29-year-old is up to six goals, 10 points, 37 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 20 games this season.
