Gourde recorded a power-play goal and added an assist during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

The diminutive forward has collected six points -- two goals -- and 18 shots while averaging 18:01 of ice time through his past seven games. It's an encouraging stretch after Gourde opened the campaign with just a single helper over six contests. He's an accomplished scorer at the lower levels, and now that he's receiving a legitimate opportunity in a high-powered offense, Gourde is worth considering in deeper fantasy settings.