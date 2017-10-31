Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Finding scoring touch of late
Gourde recorded a power-play goal and added an assist during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.
The diminutive forward has collected six points -- two goals -- and 18 shots while averaging 18:01 of ice time through his past seven games. It's an encouraging stretch after Gourde opened the campaign with just a single helper over six contests. He's an accomplished scorer at the lower levels, and now that he's receiving a legitimate opportunity in a high-powered offense, Gourde is worth considering in deeper fantasy settings.
