Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Fires home game-winner
Gourde scored his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
The tally midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner, as the 27-year-old winger buried the rebound after a Patrick Maroon wraparound attempt. Gourde's spot on Tampa's fourth line has offered him limited fantasy upside so far this season, but he still has a solid six points through 14 games.
