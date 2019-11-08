Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Fires home game-winner

Gourde scored his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The tally midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner, as the 27-year-old winger buried the rebound after a Patrick Maroon wraparound attempt. Gourde's spot on Tampa's fourth line has offered him limited fantasy upside so far this season, but he still has a solid six points through 14 games.