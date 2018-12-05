Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First assist in nine games
Gourde generated an assist while logging over 15 minutes of ice time during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.
The assist was the first in the last nine games for Gourde, upping his season total to 13 in 29 appearances. The versatile forward now has points in back-to-back games after going five games without one and 23 total in 29 contests overall.
