Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in 10 games
Gourde scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over Montreal.
The goal was his first in 10 games and was inspired by a Make-a-Wish experience for a young child. Gourde has been quiet in his last 10 games -- he has just five points. But four of those points have come in the last four games. Gourde may be waking up again. Get him back in there if you have him on the sideline.
