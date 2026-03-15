Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in 13 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
It was Gourde's first goal in 13 games. He is peforming well as the Bolts' third-line center, but at 34, his best-before-date, at least for offense, is starting to slip. Gourde has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 93 shots in 65 games this season. He already has two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay, and he's looking for add a third to his resume.
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