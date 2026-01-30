Lightning's Yanni Gourde: First goal in nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had four hits.
It was Gourde's first goal in nine games (three assists). He has seven goals, 14 assists and 74 shots in 52 games this season. Gourde centers the third line in Tampa Bay, and his fantasy value is slim at this point in his career, other than hits. He has 68 this season.
