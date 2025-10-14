Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Goal in each of last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gourde scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 win over Boston.
Gourde pushed the Lightning up 3-0 on a tap-in off a turnover just 39 seconds into the middle frame. He put up five shots. Gourde is coming off two down years (33 and 31 points, respectively), and the 33-year-old pivot is looking to rebound back to the 40-point mark. So far, so good. He has a goal in each of his last two games.
