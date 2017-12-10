Gourde notched a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 win over Winnipeg. It stretched his current point streak to four games and five points (three goals, two assists).

Gourde has offensive talent and has quietly put up 20 points in 29 games this season. Roster him if you can withstand some streaks and slumps -- Gourde delivers in spurts, but goes quiet for several games.