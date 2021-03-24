Gourde scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Gourde capitalized on a Radek Faksa turnover in the second period to put the Lightning ahead 2-1. The 29-year-old Gourde has scored in four straight games. The forward is up to 12 tallies, 21 points, 69 shots on net and and a plus-6 rating through 32 contests. The Lightning have three lines that can generate solid offense, so Gourde's third-line assignment shouldn't worry fantasy managers in need of a little grit and depth scoring.