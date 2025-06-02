Gourde inked a six-year, $14 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Gourde's cap hit under his new deal comes in at $2.33 million AAV, less than half of his previous six-year contract that came in at $5.17 million AAV. While he may not be the 20-goal producer he was in his first stint with the Lightning, Gourde still reached the 30-point threshold for the eighth straight year. Looking ahead to 2025-26, Gourde will likely primarily fill a middle-six role and could see some power-play ice time.