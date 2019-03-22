Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Handed two-game suspension
Gourde has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Carolina's Jordan Staal.
Gourde's suspension comes at an inopportune time for his owners that are currently competing in the fantasy playoffs, as he's been a solid depth contributor throughout the season, notching 20 goals and 44 points in 75 games. The 27-year-old winger won't be eligible to return until March 30 against Washington.
