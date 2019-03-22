Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Headed for hearing
Gourde will have a hearing with the league Friday for an illegal check to the head of the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal.
Gourde could be facing a suspension for the hit, but that will be clarified following the hearing. The Lightning has plenty of firepower even if he's suspended for a game or two, with Saturday's contest versus the Blues being the first in question.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...