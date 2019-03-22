Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Headed for hearing

Gourde will have a hearing with the league Friday for an illegal check to the head of the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal.

Gourde could be facing a suspension for the hit, but that will be clarified following the hearing. The Lightning has plenty of firepower even if he's suspended for a game or two, with Saturday's contest versus the Blues being the first in question.

