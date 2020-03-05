Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Hits score sheet in unorthodox way
Gourde dropped the gloves and fought the Bruins' Joakim Nordstrom on Tuesday night.
He went hard into Tuukka Rask in the second period in the hope of poking the puck loose and Nordstrom didn't take lightly to it. Gourde has really struggled to find his offensive game this season. He has just 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 66 games, compared to 48 last season and 64 the one before that. It's a challenge to activate him, but there may be a glimmer of hope. Gourde has six points, including four goals, in his last 10 games. It's not much, but it's something.
