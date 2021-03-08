Gourde scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added two assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Half of his production came on the power play, and Gourde chipped in five shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating for good measure. It was only the third multi-point performance of the season for the 29-year-old as he set a new season scoring high, and on the year he has eight goals and 15 points through 23 games.