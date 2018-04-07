Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Joins 25-goal club
Gourde scored, added two assists and recorded a plus-5 rating during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.
Because of all the household names on the Lightning, Gourde's flown under the radar in plenty of fantasy circles. He shouldn't have. With Friday's multi-point showing, the 26-year-old rookie is now up to 25 goals and 39 assists for the campaign, and he's also provided sneaky help in the plus-minus (34) and PIM (50) columns.
