Gourde managed an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Gourde helped out on a Gage Goncalves goal in the second period. It's been all apples for Gourde to begin his second stint with the Lightning -- he has 10 assists over 15 games since he was traded from the Kraken. The 33-year-old is at 27 points, 61 shots on net, 97 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 51 appearances in 2024-25. Gourde will likely continue to center the Lightning's third line while also frequently featuring in defensive situations.