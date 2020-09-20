Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Gourde netted the tying goal at 12:32 of the first period, but that was all the offense the Lightning could muster against Anton Khudobin. The tally was Gourde's sixth of the playoffs, to go with seven helpers, a plus-13 rating, 45 shots and 42 hits in 20 games.