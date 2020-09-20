Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 1.
Gourde netted the tying goal at 12:32 of the first period, but that was all the offense the Lightning could muster against Anton Khudobin. The tally was Gourde's sixth of the playoffs, to go with seven helpers, a plus-13 rating, 45 shots and 42 hits in 20 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two more helpers•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Snags assist Friday•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Strikes twice in Game 1•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Chips in with goal, assist•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two points Monday including GWG•
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Two helpers in shootout loss•