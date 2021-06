Gourde scored a goal on five shots and had a fighting major in Monday's 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5.

Gourde tried a cross-crease pass to Barclay Goodrow but it deflected off the stick of a sprawling Andy Greene and into the net, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period. Gourde has scored in two of the last three tilts after enduring a nine-game point drought.