Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Makes most of limited ice time

Gourde scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in a 9-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday night.

Gourde made the most of his 12:21 ice time. He has a four-game, seven-point scoring streak on the go and that includes a goal in each of those games. Gourde may never return to the height of his 64-point season in 2017-18, but he still has great fantasy value right now.