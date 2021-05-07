Gourde is riding a two-game, two-point (two assists) scoring streak.

Yes, it's modest, but Gourde has regained his fantasy relevance this year. He's on pace for a low-to-mid 50-point pace this season and that would be his second-best offensive season in the NHL. The Bolts have three games remaining (one against Dallas and two against Florida). Push your chips into the center and get Gourde in your lineup. You might get lucky.