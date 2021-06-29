Gourde provided a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
After scoring the series clincher in Game 7 Friday night against the Islanders, Gourde doubled the Lightnings lead in the second period, deflecting a Blake Coleman shot from in front of the net past Carey Price. The 29-year-old now has six goals and seven points in his 19 playoff games playing on the Bolts third line. Gourde also had three shots on goal in 17:54 of ice-time in the contest.
