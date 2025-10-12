Gourde scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Gourde made it 3-1 in the second period when he finished a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from the high slot. He's centering the third line, and he's no longer the same player he was in his earlier time with the Bolts. Gourde may not be a top fantasy option, but he's the kind of player who can help in dailies when he gets on a roll.